A mum and dad have described how their baby was born in the car as they were on their way to hospital.

Andrea and Adam Sheppard, from Newport, were on their way to Cwmbran's Grange Hospital when the baby, named William, arrived.

With just a mile to go Andrea told her partner to stop the vehicle.

She said: "He goes, 'don't push, cross your legs', and I said, 'I can't cross my legs, I've got to push!'"