An award-winning vineyard has become the first in the world to be entirely covered in wool.

Farmer Gareth Wyn Jones tested the theory of laying wool fleeces on grape vines on his allotment and had outstanding results.

Gwinllan Conwy Vineyard got involved with the trial and have now been able to increase soil fertility and ripen grapes faster thanks to the pioneering practice.

Sheep shearing is done at a financial loss, so not only is it also creating better wine, but means farmers can also recoup costs.