This was the moment a dad and his two children were reunited as he returned from helping the rescue effort in Turkey.

Haverfordwest firefighter Phil Irving, 46, was one of 77 search and rescue specialists sent as part of the UK government’s response following last week’s earthquakes.

Son Evan, dubbed his father “the best dad in the whole, entire world”.

The eight-year-old said on Thursday: “I haven’t seen him for a week, it’s really hard to run the house without him.”

Daughter Esmei, 14, said: “It’s really nice to see him back at home.”