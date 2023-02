"I would never recommend nearly dying as a therapy, but it is incredibly effective."

Jonathan Goodwin appeared on Britain's Got Talent in 2019 but was paralysed two years later in a fall during rehearsals for America's Got Talent: Extreme.

He almost died twice.

But the escapologist from Pembrokeshire said the accident made him determined to get the most out of life.

"We can't change the past and we can't do anything about the future."