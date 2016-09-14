The removal of some references to words describing characters' appearance and weight in Roald Dahl's books has sparked a fierce debate.

Roald Dahl's estate and publisher said works including The BFG and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory had been updated to be more suitable for modern audiences.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made his feelings on the changes know, saying works of fiction should be "preserved and not airbrushed".

The author was born in Cardiff, and BBC Wales Today presenter Jennifer Jones asked people in Roald Dahl Plass in Cardiff Bay what they thought.