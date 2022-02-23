An island in north Wales has been named the first site in Europe to have International Dark Sky Sanctuary certification.

Ynys Enlli, also known ass Bardsey Island, off the Llŷn Peninsula, achieved the highest designation from the International Dark Skies Association (IDA).

With just 16 other sites worldwide, the island joins a select list of the most remote and dark places on Earth.

Wales already has several dark sky places and reserves, but sanctuaries are much rarer and have stricter criteria in terms of the quality of the night sky.

Ynys Enlli's trustees hope that the new status will help to establish Wales as a "dark sky nation".