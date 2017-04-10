A jersey worn by Welsh rugby legend Sir Gareth Edwards has sold at auction for a world record £240,000.

It was worn by Sir Gareth when he scored one of rugby's greatest tries while playing for the Barbarians.

The shirt, from a 1973 match against New Zealand, had an estimated value of between £150,000 and £200,000.

The identity of the new owner of Edwards' number 9 jersey is not currently known.