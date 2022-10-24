An investigation has been launched after spectators fought during an amateur league football match.

It happened at game between Denbigh Town and Bangor 1876 in the Ardal North West League - the third tier of football in Wales.

Both said clubs said they were "disappointed" by the actions at the game which Denbigh won 1-0 on Friday.

Denbigh said it was investigating and praised police for a "prompt and effective attendance and their actions which diffused the situation".

Bangor 1876 said it would "provide any support we can" with the investigation.