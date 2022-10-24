Football supporters clash at Denbigh and Bangor 1876 game
An investigation has been launched after spectators fought during an amateur league football match.
It happened at game between Denbigh Town and Bangor 1876 in the Ardal North West League - the third tier of football in Wales.
Both said clubs said they were "disappointed" by the actions at the game which Denbigh won 1-0 on Friday.
Denbigh said it was investigating and praised police for a "prompt and effective attendance and their actions which diffused the situation".
Bangor 1876 said it would "provide any support we can" with the investigation.