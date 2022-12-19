Former Wales football player Jason Bowen said he and his family were heartbroken when he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND).

The father of three is determined to stay positive despite knowing the condition will make life increasingly more difficult for him.

The 50-year-old, who played for Swansea City, Cardiff City and Birmingham City, said: "It was devastating, for myself, for my family, kids.

"I know further down the line things might get a bit more difficult for me, but I'll meet them head-on and give them as best a go as I can."