Warning: This story contains details some readers may find distressing.

Fifty years ago, John Sam Jones was subjected to electric shock aversion to try to stop him being gay.

"It completely destroyed my ability to have any kind of fulfilling sexual relationship," the 67-year-old from Barmouth, Gwynedd said.

Several religious groups have defended conversion therapy but now the UK government has announced plans to ban all forms of the practice in England and Wales.

Mr Jones said he sees the importance in legislating, but worries the policing of that is going to be a "nightmare".

The UK government said it would publish more details of how the ban will protect those at risk in due course.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this story, the BBC Action Line has links to organisations which can offer support and advice.