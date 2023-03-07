Hundreds of people took part in a vigil held on the outskirts of Cardiff for five people involved in a crash.

Friends and family held hands and hugged each other as they held a minute's silence in St Mellons.

Eve Smith, 21, Darcy Ross, 21 and Rafel Jeanne, 24, died after the crash in Cardiff and Shane Loughlin, 32, and Sophie Russon, 20, remain in hospital in a critical condition.

A sea of blue and pink balloons as well as flowers were taken to the scene.