The father of a woman who died in a crash that killed three people has spoken of his devastation.

Eve Smith, 21, along with with Rafel Jeanne, 24, and Darcy Ross, 21, died after a crash near the A48 at St Mellons in the early hours of Saturday.

Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, remain in a critical condition.

Speaking outside his business in Newport, Everton Smith said daughter Eve was “everything a father could wish for”.

Eve, from Newport, had something "so special", Mr Smith said.

“She was just so intelligent, she knew her mind,” he added.