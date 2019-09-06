Pioneer female tattooist celebrated in new exhibit

Jessie Knight shattered the glass ceiling for female tattooists a century ago.

The trail-blazing Welsh woman disrupted the male-dominated artform, becoming the UK's first professional female tattoo artist.

Trained by her father, she took over the family shop the port of Barry, Vale of Glamorgan when her went off to sea as a sailor.

For the next three decades Jessie, who died in 1992, travelled the UK inking thousands of customers.

Her designs and tattoo machines are now in an exhibition at the National Museum of Wales.