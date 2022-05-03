A former Guardsman who was on board a ship which was bombed during the Falklands War, killing 48 people, has spoken of his anger at the "lies" shared about the incident.

Mike Hermanis from Newport, who was 19 at the time, said newly declassified documents which revealed confusion, delays and missed opportunities to move those on board to safety indicated that the troops were "sitting ducks".

Recalling the moment he went from speaking with friends to watching them die, he added: "It's horrendous, you know, it sticks in your head."

The UK government said it was confident in the "findings and recommendations" of the 1982 Board of Inquiry.