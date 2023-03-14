A 14-year-old was thrown into the air and hit the ceiling in his loft bedroom after a suspected gas blast.

Anthony Bennett's son Ethan was pulled from the rubble, along with his mother Claire, who remains in hospital with six broken ribs.

The body of 68-year-old Brian Davies was found in the rubble during a search following the blast on Clydach Road in Morriston, Swansea.

Mr Bennett said his son "remembers the explosion going and him being thrown up against the ceiling".

"Then next thing he knew he was coming round, he seemed to be outside or in the open air," he said.

Mr Bennett described how a neighbour "ran across to check on Claire and then he ran up and dragged Ethan out and he carried Ethan off the roof to get him out".

"They are so lucky to come out of it," he said.

Ethan has since been discharged from hospital as has a second adult - a postman - who was also injured.