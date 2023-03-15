A man who helped rescue a teenager from a house that was destroyed in an explosion said he was acting on his "instincts".

Brian Davies, 68, died and three others, including Ethan Bennett, 14, were hurt in the suspected gas explosion in Morriston, Swansea, on Monday.

Donn Fernández, who moved to Swansea from the Philippines a month ago, went outside to help when Mr Davies's house exploded, causing the windows to shatter in his own home.

Mr Fernández's wife Donna Fontanilla said when her husband ran outside, he could see Ethan caught in the rubble so he and others pulled him to safety.

"We should consider everybody as a hero," she said.