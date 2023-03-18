Marine Lee West was deployed to Iraq three years after UK military involvement should have ended.

Part of his unit's mission was to disrupt the operations of insurgents and those responsible for attacking civilians and troops.

Twenty years on though, Lee has mixed feelings about the overall outcome of the war, and said, "war is not black and white".

"There were a lot of things wrong about it and, for a lot of people involved in it, a lot of things right came out of it."