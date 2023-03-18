"In hindsight, the decision to go to war was wrong," says Lord Hain.

As a Foreign Office minister in Prime Minister Tony Blair's cabinet during the Iraq War, Lord Hain said he regretted his decision to support the conflict.

He said the invasion was based on flawed intelligence.

"I believed the intelligence," Lord Hain said, "because it was that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction, and I knew he'd used them [before].

"And tragically, that intelligence was shown to be completely false. And so we went to war on a lie."