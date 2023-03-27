This is the moment rescuers "undoubtedly saved the life" of a surfer who had been swept along the south Wales coast.

The RNLI lifeboat had to contend with underwater rocks, thick fog and a 3m (10ft) ground swell at Monk Nash, Vale of Glamorgan.

After several attempts thwarted by powerful breaking waves, the lifeboat crew succeeded in pulling the surfer to safety.

On Saturday, helmsman Christopher Missen and volunteer crew members Christopher Kitney, Angharad Masson and Ryan Lecraw were awarded for their bravery and courage.