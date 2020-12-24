Heartbroken Miranda Evans has spoken of the moment her grandmother entered a Covid ward saying: “It was like her death warrant had been signed.”

Pearl Higgins, 92, died in the winter of 2020 after being admitted to hospital in September.

Ms Evans, from Bridgend, also lost an aunt and uncle to the disease after they too contracted the virus in hospital.

The 44-year-old said: “They took her straight down to the Covid ward even though she had no symptoms.

“And we just knew she was never going to come out after that.”