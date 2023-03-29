Former Cardiff chairman and businessman Peter Thomas has died aged 79, after being diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021.

Mr Thomas played for Cardiff RFC in the 1960s and returned to help run the club before its 2003 transition to one of Wales' regions.

In an association with Cardiff spanning six decades, Mr Thomas first invested in the club in 1994 and was chairman for 22 years.

Cardiff Rugby said Mr Thomas "remained fiercely loyal and active in club matters until the very end and leaves a lasting legacy at Cardiff Arms Park".