Eli was walking on the beach with his dad when his eyes fixed on a round marking in rock cliffs above them.

The nine-year-old had discovered the fossilised remains of an ammonite, a type of mollusc from the Jurassic period, about 200 million year ago.

Eli and dad Glenn Morris from Birchgrove, Swansea, often go fossil hunting together.

A Sunday trip to a limestone formation in cliffs at Llantwit Major beach in Vale of Glamorgan yielded their luckiest find so far.

"They're just interesting," Eli said of fossils.

"I like their shape and the texture."