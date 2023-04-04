This is the 999 call Lola James' mother made after her two-year-old daughter suffered a "catastrophic" head injury and 101 external injuries.

Kyle Bevan, 31, of Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, has been found guilty of murdering Lola, his partner's daughter.

Sinead James, 30, of Neyland, Pembrokeshire, was also found guilty of causing or allowing her death following their trial at Swansea Crown Court.

James told the 999 call handler her daughter had been injured after falling down the stairs.