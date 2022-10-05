A rugby star diagnosed with early onset dementia has revealed "very little" makes him happy any longer.

Former British and Irish Lion Dafydd James believes his diagnosis could be linked to his mental health problems.

There was, he said, "very little that makes me happy anymore".

The 47-year-old, who won 48 Wales caps and played for Scarlets, Bridgend and Pontypridd, said he was speaking out about his "daily battle" to help others.

"If my message can help anybody else, that's all I care about at the moment," Mr James said.