Photographs of an outcrop known as "shipwreck island" are on display for the first time.

Tusker Rock, off Ogmore-by-Sea, Vale of Glamorgan, has a rocky landscape covered in shipwrecks from the past few centuries.

Peter Britton features photographs from low tide in his exhibition at the National Waterfront Museum in Swansea.

He said he wanted to see the wrecks "from the perspective of those who lost their lives".