The sister of a woman who died of sepsis has urged anyone with symptoms to seek help immediately.

Bethannie Booth, 24, from Merthyr Tydfil, died on 31 March after finding red bumps on her face.

She was initially told by medics she was suffering from acne, but the next day she woke feeling dizzy and faint and struggling to breathe.

When she went to hospital she was told she had strep A and diagnosed with sepsis.

Her sister, Megan Booth, said: “Go to the pharmacy, go deal with that half-hour on the phone before you can get through to them, because that could save your life.”