Families of some people with learning disabilities have said that the rise in cashless businesses is discriminating against their relatives.

More than 1,200 people have signed a petition calling on the Welsh government to ensure vulnerable adults can pay with cash, as many businesses stick to a cashless model post-pandemic.

"If it's a card, it's harder to keep track of what you're spending," said Janet, whose son Siôn was left "devastated" when he could not use cash to treat his mum to a meal.

"He was upset for days, it was a big thing for him," she added.