Cashless businesses exclude disabled people, say families
Families of some people with learning disabilities have said that the rise in cashless businesses is discriminating against their relatives.
More than 1,200 people have signed a petition calling on the Welsh government to ensure vulnerable adults can pay with cash, as many businesses stick to a cashless model post-pandemic.
"If it's a card, it's harder to keep track of what you're spending," said Janet, whose son Siôn was left "devastated" when he could not use cash to treat his mum to a meal.
"He was upset for days, it was a big thing for him," she added.