A driver captured the moment police chased one of their own patrol cars down a country lane - before seeing it crash into a hedge.

Motorist Karl Johnson, 29, was in the quiet lane when the patrol car sped around a corner.

He then saw a police motorcyclist followed by another marked police car in pursuit of their own force's vehicle.

Police said a 19-year-old man from Wattsville, near Newport, has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, driving while under the influence of drink or drugs, driving with no insurance, assault and criminal damage.

He was remanded in custody.

It also said a 22-year-old man from Graig-Y-Rhacca, in Caerphilly, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, driving while under the influence of drugs, criminal damage and racially or religiously aggravated harassment, alarm or distress.

He has since been released on conditional bail.