Visitors to the Brecon Beacons National Park have had a go at pronouncing its new sole name.

The park's bosses have said they will be adopting the Welsh, Bannau Brycheiniog, to reflect their commitment to the language and the area's heritage.

Resmi Satheesan from St Albans said: "I think it will take us a while to get used to the name, but I wouldn't mind the change."

Laura Howell, from the Gower, Swansea, added: "People will probably keep calling it the Brecon Beacons I imagine, but for those who are Welsh speakers it's a bit of pride and I think it's great."