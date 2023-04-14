After the European Space Agency successfully launched its mission to Jupiter's moons a professor said the conditions there could possibly accommodate life.

Professor Manuel Grande from Aberystwyth University said: "You get an environment there which is probably quite like the environment around the volcanic vents in the Mid-Atlantic ridge.

"You get weird life forms around those vents and some people believe that's how life started on earth.

"So the fact you've got contact with the bottom, you've got heat, motion, minerals - it means you've kind of got this virtuous soup that possibly is just the right place to start life."