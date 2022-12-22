Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds has told a fan of the club who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer that he hopes to meet him.

Jay Fear, a father of two, will have his dying wish of watching Wrexham AFC play come true after his family received ticket donations from local Wrexham businesses.

"I know that words are probably way too clumsy to express what it is you are going through, but I want you to know that I am in your corner," Reynolds said.

Jay, a huge fan of the Hollywood star, has said he would love to meet Reynolds at the game.