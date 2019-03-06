We've had a pony boarding a train in Wrexham, goats roaming around Llandudno during lockdown and a horse browsing the aisles in a Cardiff Tesco - now a black fox has been spotted roaming around the Vale of Glamorgan.

Also known as silver foxes, they are not native to the wild in the UK, but domesticated and kept as exotic pets.

People in Barry and Sully have seen what appears to be one of them.

Locals say the fox was seen "having a scratch" and wandering off when he had "had his grub".