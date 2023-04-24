The Northern lights shine again across Wales

The Northern lights saw the sky light up on Sunday night across Wales.

Also known as aurora borealis, they appear as large areas of colour including pale green, pink, shades of red, yellow, blue and violet in the direction due north.

BBC Weather Watchers took the opportunity to snap the scenes, as the charged particles from the sun interacted with gases in the atmosphere to produce beautiful colours.

But for those looking to catch a glimpse of them there is unfortunate news - as the three-day aurora forecast said the solar activity is set to reduce.