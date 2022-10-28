This was the moment a crash left a van on its roof in a terraced street lined with cars.

A 28-year-old man, from Bridgend, has been released on bail after being arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

The other vehicle involved in the crash was left against a wall and missing a wheel.

One resident described the scene on Bronllwyn Road, in Pentre, Rhondda Cynon Taf, as "carnage".

"It looked like a scene from the Fast and Furious film," said the man, who did not want to be named.

Police confirmed that no-one was injured.