A man who murdered a two-year-old girl after subjecting her to a "brutal" assault has been sentenced to at least 28 years in prison.

Kyle Bevan, 31, of Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, inflicted catastrophic brain injuries on Lola James in the early hours of 17 July 2020.

On Tuesday, Judge Mr Justice Martin Griffiths described Bevan's actions as "an assertion of superiority over the only person he could feel superior to - a helpless child".