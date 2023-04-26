A student from Swansea is fearful for his mother's safety as she tries to leave a war-torn country.

Saleh El-Khalif said his mother went to visit his grandfather in Sudan as he was ill.

However, the day before she was set to return to the UK, fighting broke out.

She is now travelling with her 96-year-old father and seven other people as they try to get to Saudi Arabia.

Mr El-Khalif has brief contact with his mother as she navigates the war-torn country, but she is worried the calls may be tracked putting her safety at risk.

The UK government has begun rescuing British nationals from the country.