"I'll just miss everything about him. His gentleness, his kindness."

Charlie McLeod, 25, from Winchester in Hampshire, was found dead in his student accommodation at Aberystwyth University on 3 February, just days after telling the student wellbeing team he was feeling suicidal.

His mum, Emma Laney, said "it could have been a different outcome" if the university contacted his family.

His friends have now started a campaign to demand the university changes how it handles cases such as this.

A university spokesman said: "While we cannot go into individual circumstances, our student wellbeing team were in contact with Charlie throughout the 22-23 academic year, with the aim of providing direct support as well as linking to statutory NHS health and mental health services where appropriate."