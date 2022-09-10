Royal harpist Alis Huws has been preparing to play at the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday.

The musician, from the Banw Valley near Welshpool in Powys, has been playing the instrument since she was 10 years old.

During the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, she will be playing an arrangement of Tros y Garreg (Crossing the Stone) by Welsh composer Sir Karl Jenkins alongside the rest of the Coronation Orchestra.

She said the harp plays a "very embellished part over the top" of the piece.