Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price has apologised to all those who experienced or witnessed unacceptable behaviour in his party, after a damning report was released on Wednesday.

The review said the party needs to "detoxify a culture of harassment, bullying and misogyny".

Price admitted the report had "harmed and tarnished" the party, but said it was a product of the society it was trying to change.

He said all 82 recommendations in the report had been accepted.