A man whose father moved to Wales from Bangladesh just in time for Prince Charles' investiture has been invited to the Coronation garden party at Buckingham Palace - and is taking his dad with him.

Mohammed Alamgir Ahmed, 42, from Cardiff, has received a coronation champions award for his youth volunteer work.

As a result he got an invite to the garden party on Tuesday and is taking his father Samsu Miah, 67, with him.

Mr Miah said: “I’m very, very happy and excited, I never thought I would see the King in my life, so I’m very proud to see the King and Queen."