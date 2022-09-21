A teacher crossed the Bristol Channel on a paddle board to raise money for the special education school where she teaches.

Kerry Baker is a teacher at Ysgol Y Deri in Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan, which is Britain's largest special education school.

She said she wanted to spend the money on "improving and enhancing" the outdoor learning environment.

On her 13-mile (21km) journey "home", Kerry paddled from Weston-super-Mare in North Somerset back to Barry Island.

"Hopefully I've done Barry proud and we can show how beautiful this area of Wales is," she said.

Video journalist: Greg Davies