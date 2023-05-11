A police force has said it is investigating after footage surfaced online which appeared to show an officer punching a restrained suspect.

North Wales Police has said the incident occurred during the arrest of a 34-year-old man on Pensyflog in Porthmadog, Gwynedd, on Wednesday.

The footage appears to show a male officer with his arm around the suspect's neck before punching him nine times in the face.

A North Wales Police spokesperson said: "This matter is currently being fully investigated by North Wales Police and further updates will be issued in due course."