A powerlifter from Swansea is encouraging other Muslims to take up the sport after her determination led to a dress code change.

Tahirah Ali, 22, said she found her passion in powerlifting but received negative comments because she wore a hijab.

Worried that this might be “perceived as a barrier” by others, she decided to take matters into her own hands.

The Welsh Powerlifting Association (WPA) told her it was more than happy for her to take part while fully covered.

Video journalist: Alex Knill