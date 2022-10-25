Bridgend: Woman whose skin grows too fast talks about condition
A woman with skin that grows too fast has revealed its devastating effects on her life.
Rhiannon Morgan, from Bridgend, has a rare genetic condition called epidermolytic ichthyosis.
It leaves the 26-year-old prone to blistering and causes significant mobility problems.
Each day she has to apply moisturisers, creams, bandages and special fluffy socks.
“If I miss just one day of my routine then I am going to be very uncomfortable,” she said.