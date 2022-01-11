Ryan Reynolds supports cancer firewalk fundraiser

Aaron from Buckley, Flintshire died in April 2023 from a rare form of brain cancer.

His parents now want more awareness and funding for brain tumour research.

Dozens of people took part in a firewalk to raise money for the charity Brain Tumour Research, and actor Ryan Reynolds even recorded a personal message for everyone at the event.

"There's absolutely no reason why somebody like Aaron should not be with us here today, so the work you're doing is incredibly important and hugely impactful to so many people," he said.

"I just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart."