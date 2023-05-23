Cardiff riot: It was complete chaos

A riot unfolded in the Ely area of Cardiff after a road traffic accident in which two teenagers are understood to have died, police have said.

Between 100-150 people gathered, with rioters burning cars and throwing objects in clashes with police.

BBC Wales correspondent Tomos Morgan visited the scene the morning after, to see the devastation.

