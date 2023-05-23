A taxi driver has described feeling scared as rioting broke out in the Ely area of Cardiff on Monday night.

Ahmad Abdullah said he was sitting in his living room when he began hearing "screaming and shouting".

The disorder, during which cars were set alight and fireworks thrown at police, came after two teenage boys died in a crash.

"It's been honestly terrible," said Mr Abdullah.

He said Ely was a nice, welcoming and close-knit community but that an incident like this gave it a bad name.