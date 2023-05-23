This video shows the scenes on the streets of Ely after riots began on Monday night.

Cars were overturned and set on fire, while debris littered the street.

It broke out after two teenagers died in a crash.

The boys, aged 16 and 15, have been named locally as Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans.

They were killed while riding an electric bike in Ely shortly after 18:00 BST.

Some residents claimed to the PA news agency that the boys were being chased by police.

South Wales Police strongly denied that the boys were being pursued.