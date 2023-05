A vigil has taken place in memory of two teenagers who were killed in an e-bike crash in Cardiff.

Harvey Evans, 15, and Kyrees Sullivan, 16, died on Monday evening in the Ely area of the city and soon after riots broke out, with cars set alight.

At least 800 people gathered on Snowden Road at the scene of the crash by early evening on Friday.

Blue balloons were released into the sky while flares and fireworks were also let off.