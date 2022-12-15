A criminal investigation has been launched into a police officer apparently caught on camera assaulting a man.

He has also been served with a misconduct notice after being filmed seemingly punching the 34-year-old nine times to the head.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the officer had been suspended by North Wales Police.

A second officer was also served with a gross misconduct notice after the incident, which happened in Porthmadog, in May.